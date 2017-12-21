BOSTON (CBS) — Japanese runner Yuki Kawauchi will be racing to the finish line in the Boston Marathon in 2018, and hopes he’ll be improving on a world record that afternoon.

Kawauchi, who has a knack for finishing 26.2 mile races rather quickly, will be part of John Hancock’s 2018 Boston Marathon Elite Team, the company announced on Thursday. It will be the racing superstar’s first Boston Marathon.

The 30-year-old will train on the Boston course next week, and will attempt to break the world record for most sub-2:20 marathons ever on New Year’s Day when he takes part in The Marshfield Road Runners New Year’s Day Marathon in Marshfield, Massachusetts. Kawauchi is currently the co-record holder with American Doug Kurtis, each having run 75 marathons under the 2:20 mark.

“I can think of nothing better than breaking the record in Marshfield on New Year’s Day and then improving that record in Boston on Patriots’ Day,” said Kawauchi. “There is no place more appropriate than Boston for writing new pages in marathoning history.”

Kawauchi’s personal best marathon time is 2:08:41, with 30 career marathons victories under his bib. He currently holds the world record for the most sub-2:12 marathons with 25.