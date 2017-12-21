WEATHER ALERT: Icy Saturday Conditions | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas is another step closer to making his return.

The Cleveland Cavaliers assigned the point guard to the Canton Charge of the G-Leauge, which will give the recovering star a chance to participate in their a five-on-five practice on Thursday.

Thomas has yet to make his Cavaliers debut following the summer’s blockbuster trade that sent him from Boston to Cleveland. Offseason hip surgery has kept him out of Cleveland’s first 32 games, but Thomas could make return to game action before the end of the month. If that doesn’t happen, there’s a chance he could debut against the Celtics when the Cavs visit Boston on January 3.

