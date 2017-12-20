LOS GATOS, Calif. (CBS) – Don’t rely on “the force” to keep you safe from hackers.
SplashData has released its annual list of the most common passwords of 2017, based on data from 5 million leaked passwords.
And this year, “starwars” is high up on the list at No. 16.
“Hackers are using common terms from pop culture and sports to break into accounts online because they know many people are using those easy-to-remember words,” SplashData CEO Morgan Splain said in a statement.
Taking the top spot is the easily guessed “123456,” followed by the all-too-obvious “password.” Others in the Top 10 include “qwerty,” “letmein,” “football” and “iloveyou.”
Check out the full list here. (Warning: Some of the entries are NSFW.)
Tech experts recommend using 12 character passwords with a mix of upper and lower case letters.