FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — A woman accused of shoplifting from a Framingham store did not seem to be phased by the heavy police presence already there Tuesday night.

Sixty-five uniformed police officers had filled Target for a “Shop with a Cop” charity event with local kids.

Melissa Allen, 32, walked into the store while the event was going on and spoke to some of the officers participating.

According to police, she then filled a Rubbermaid bin with over $1,800 worth of items and tried to push her cart out of the store without paying. They said she was also carrying stolen jewelry.

Allen was arrested and charged with larceny, giving a false name to police, and resisting arrest.

Immediately following her arraignment on Wednesday, Allen was rushed to a hospital after she told police officers she swallowed bags of drugs.

Prosecutors had told the court that Allen has a criminal history and a drug problem.

Her defense said she wants to go to rehab, she is currently living with a friend and has no money, and has tried to go on job interviews.

When prosecutors asked for $500 cash bail, Allen’s defense said she would not be able to afford that. The judge set her bail at $250 cash.

Police said about 165 children were able to participate in the Framingham event. On Monday, about 300 kids took part in a similar event with Boston police officers.

