Tresean is an energetic 9-year-old boy of African American/Caucasian descent who enjoys staying busy. He loves going to Chuckie Cheese where his favorite foods are pizza and hot dogs. He also likes going to the park, taking car rides, playing video games and watching Netflix. He is a fan of superheroes, and if he could meet a famous character, it would be Batman. When he gets older, Tresean wants to become a police officer.

Tresean does well in his current foster placement as the home provides consistent structure and the same daily routine. He struggles with his behavior at times and would do best in a home with older children who could serve as positive role models.

Tresean is legally freed for adoption. An adoptive family will need to be supportive of Tresean’s connection to his birth mother and three older siblings. An open adoption agreements calls for four visits per year until the adoption is finalized at which time visits would decrease to two visits per year.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for the last 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.