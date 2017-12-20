BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds of kids got to feel like stars while seeing “The Last Jedi” in Dorchester Wednesday night. The event was hosted by nonprofits including the Martin Richard Foundation.

They came by the busload, hundreds of Boston kids, to enjoy an early Christmas treat they won’t forget.

“It’s a private screening of Star Wars and the kids are so excited about it,” said Mary Kinsella-Scannell, of the Boys & Girls Club of Dorchester. “It’s incredible. Great way to kick off the holiday week for them.”

The special treatment on their big night began before the door.

“Everyone is so jubilant, ecstatic and we’re ready to watch this new movie,” said Jamal Gathers of Dorchester. “That’s supposed to be phenomenal, on this newly made movie theater!”

The night was made possible by club organizers with the help of the Martin Richard Foundation – bringing kids joy this holiday season, in the name of a marathon bombing victim who wished for peace.

“It’s focused on the kids, and having fun and feeling special,” said Kinsella-Scannell.

Thanks to free theater snacks and burgers and fries from Walhburgers, these hundreds of kids will head home with full bellies and of course the force, to share with fellow fans.

“My dad he got me on it. We watched the first movie, the whole series in like one day so I’m ready,” said Jamal Gathers. “I know what’s happening in the movie. I watched the last movie again. I’m ready to see what’s happening. I’m excited.”

Talk about quite the school night for these Boston kids and much in the spirit of the Martin Richard Foundation, their mission focuses on togetherness and kindness, and giving back.