Patriots Opponent Profile: Late-Season Game Against Bills Is Meaningful For Both TeamsDespite being on opposite ends of the seeding, this weekend's game is important for both the Bills and Patriots, and could alter their playoff seeds in huge ways.

Rob Gronkowski Named AFC Offensive Player Of The WeekRob Gronkowski bounced back from his one-game suspension in a big way on Sunday, and earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his monster game against the Steelers.

'Book Of Isaiah' Details Moments After Thomas' Trade From Celtics: 'You Learn There Is No Loyalty'The newest installment of 'Book Of Isaiah' details the moments following Danny Ainge's phone call to alert Thomas of his trade to Cleveland.

Week 16 NFL Picks: Playoff Hopes On The Line For Several TeamsWith two weeks left, there are plenty of high-stakes games on tap for the holiday weekend.