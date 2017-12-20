New Year’s Eve is supposed to be fun – and whether that means building the evening around a fancy sit-down dinner or a buffet table, there are many fine restaurants in Boston willing and able to cater to the host’s wishes. Unlike many other holidays, New Year’s Eve does not have set rules and menus, or even any culinary traditions that need to be or are expected to be observed. That means a host can be creative, and go with food that either they and their guests usually eat – or go for something out of the ordinary. So whether you are thinking pizza or pasta, gyros or BBQ, or even a menu from down under, here are just five of Boston’s best restaurants to cater your New Year’s Eve party.

Pauli’s

65 Salem Street

Boston, MA 02113

(857) 284-7064

A New Year's Eve party host can not get more Boston than Pauli's. Even the name of this North End deli just screams Boston, as does their motto: "Wicked fresh, crazy good." The cliches are intentional and authentic, for this very popular deli and caterer is the go-to for anyone hosting a game day for the Pats, Sox, Bruins or Celtics. The food is Boston Italian deli – and that means wicked good chicken Parmesan, amazing cutlets, big subs and wraps so thick it takes two hands to pick up. They also do fantastic stuffed mushrooms, vegetarian dishes and big tubs of salad. This is not the place to call to cater a fancy sit down do, but for a party where people can walk around with a slice of a sandwich, sub or wrap in one hand and a beer or soda in the other, Pauli's (and its very affordable prices) will not be beat.

Larry J’s BBQ Cafe

600 D St.

Boston, MA 02210

(617) 348-9800

For those who want a BBQ or Texas theme New Year's Eve party, Larry J's BBQ Cafe will help turn the host's corner of Boston into a piece of the Lone Star State – at least in terms of the cuisine. From simple drop-off orders for a small gathering to setting up and running a buffet, Larry's offers a flexible menu and package that is sure no one goes home hungry on New Year's Eve. Larry's boasts that no job is too small or too large, as they have put on parties for family reunions and corporations with up to 5,000 guests. Traditional backyard barbecue Texas-style is what Larry's does best – and that means brisket, pulled pork, smoked turkey legs, chicken and ribs (short, beef, St. Louis style too) as well as all the fixings.

Pavia

82 Water St.

Boston, MA 02109

(617) 720-3000

Italians know how to party, and what better way to ring out the old and ring in the new than with a feast of antipasto, bruschetta, pasta, risotto, lasagna or even pizza, calzones, and subs? Whether putting on a sit down family style dinner or a buffet, or just having trays of of food placed where guests can take what they want and keep mingling, Pavia can provide authentic Boston Italian-American cuisine from simple fare to elegant meals. This is no mere Italian deli or pizza parlor, but a full-service restaurant with authentic higher-end and specialty dishes, and one where the kitchen puts as much care into a cheese calzone as it does into a Pollo Marsena.

Flame Cafe

2 Oliver St.

Boston, MA 02110

(617) 615-9792

Greek and Armenian cuisine makes for a unique change of pace for a party, unless, of course, the host is from either of those cultures. Even if they are, they will appreciate the care and service provided by this delightful little gyro and kebab place tucked away on Oliver Street. They may look tiny from the outside but behind the scenes there is a staff that can and does prepare amazing food for parties of all sizes, up to 500 guests. The choices range from party finger food and buffet offerings to full dinner settings. They even have special package party deals, like the Santorini, Golden Salmon and ever-popular and very appropriately named Mega-Greek, as well as design-your-own packages. They will even do a morning after New Year's Eve breakfast – talk about a great way to start a new year!

KO Catering and Pies

Boston Harbor Shipyard

256 Marginal St.

East Boston, MA 02128

(617) 418-5234

KO has two restaurants – one in South Boston and the other in East Boston – and both of these very casual picnic table no pretensions restaurant serve terrific Aussie food. Yes, Aussie, as in Australian, and not the stuff like that chain restaurant serves. KO offers the same menu it serves on site to its catering clients, and that means Shrimp on the Barbie, Irish Beef Stew Pies and a long list of "Brekkie" style dishes including meat pies, sweet corn fritters with bacon and, of course, "the full Aussie" breakfast for the morning after the night before. Their desserts are similarly lush and unique, from fruits tarts to ANZAC ice cream.

