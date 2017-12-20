BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating a double shooting in Roxbury, not far from the Reggie Lewis Track Center.

Residents made their way around the crime scene tape Wednesday night. Manny Oliva was among them. “We definitely want it to stop,” Oliva said.

Around 5 p.m., Boston Police say a man walked up to two others sitting in a red car and shot them. They were on Parker Street just one block off Tremont.

“A lot of traffic was in the area, which is always scary, it’s very brazen,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said.

The injured men are 19 and 21 years old. One just showed up at the hospital. The other managed to drive a couple blocks away and was then taken by ambulance.

“We had officers in the area, we’ve put a lot of officers in the area since that shooting and they heard the shots and they were here within seconds,” Evans said.

The shooting Evans refers to happened two weeks ago, feet away on the same street. Three teens were shot and one died.

“It’s been too busy lately, way too much gun play,” Evans said.

Boston Police say they need parents and community leaders to step-up. Oliva says he does and has a personal reason. “Couple years ago it was a friend of mine shot right outside his house,” Oliva said. “It’s a shame.”

For him he says the worst part is hearing gunshots is nothing new. “Just sitting at home and you hear shots pop off you can hear them next to you or in the area you can’t walk outside without thinking, ‘oh I got to watch my back,’” he said.

Police say both men were targeted and they are looking at the shooting as being gang related. Both victims are expected to survive.