LEOMINSTER (CBS) — A woman accused of setting a Leominster home on fire Monday is under arrest.

Linda Sbrogna, 54, of Leominster, was arrested on Monday night, hours after firefighters had put out the flames at a Douglas Avenue home.

Sbrogna was charged with setting a fire to the house and breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a felony.

Police said they used surveillance video to identify Sbrogna.

A house in Leominster that has burned multiple times in the last few weeks (WBZ-TV)

The Douglas Ave. home has been damaged by fire before.

Earlier this month, the homeowners came home to a house full of smoke and found their futon engulfed, according to the Sentinel and Enterprise.

On Saturday, a neighbor reportedly woke up to see flames in the then-vacant house around 1:30 in the morning.

The three fires have left the house charred, with its windows boarded.

The homeowner told WBZ-TV’s that she believes Sbrogna set the home on fire after ongoing arguments.

“It was evil things every day, she was relentless,” the homeowner said of Sbrogna.

