BOSTON (CBS) – Do you believe we’re alone in the universe?

I am not a big conspiracy buff, but it does seem kind of presumptuous to believe that we are the only intelligent life ever created.

That’s why a recently-released video of UFOs compiled by a formerly-secret military research program is causing such a stir. It turns out millions in government funds were spent on this research at the behest of former Senator Harry Reid of Nevada, who was apparently a true believer in UFOs.

But let’s set aside the debate over whether or not UFOs are evidence of an alien presence, and consider what we might learn from them if we ever make contact.

For the sake of discussion let’s further assume that they are not hostile, like the creatures in the movie “Independence Day” who wanted to kill us all.

It might turn out to be a useful exercise for us to explain to intelligent outsiders who we are and why we do what we do.

If they celebrate peaceful coexistence, maybe they can give us some tips on how to pull it off, because we certainly need help.

If they come from a planet that thrives without soiling its own environment, maybe we can pick up some pointers on that.

And if they have created a culture that pursues advanced technologies without abandoning the concept of inter-alien contact, they might be a good role model for us.

Maybe there will turn out to be terrestrial explanations for the dozens of unexplained UFO sightings this military program reportedly logged. Even that would be a good lesson for us to look to ourselves, not outer space, for answers to our problems.

