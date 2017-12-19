BOSTON (CBS) — After Rob Gronkowski’s cheap shot on Tre’Davious White, the talk in Buffalo was that the Bills were going to seek some revenge against the Patriots tight end when they made their annual trip to Gillette Stadium.

But tempers have cooled over the last week, and the Bills sound much more focused on getting a win and keeping their playoff hopes alive as they get ready to head to Foxboro for a Christmas Eve matchup with the Patriots.

In an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday, White said the best revenge for the Bills would be stealing a win from the Patriots on Sunday.

“We get to see him on Sunday and the best way that I can handle that situation is just try to go in there and just get a big old ‘W’ in their stadium and help our playoff chances,” said the rookie corner. “I’m not a guy who’s going to try to do a cheap shot after the whistle. Nothing. I’m going to play the game the way it’s supposed to be played and respect the game. Just like I said, going in there and winning would be the best revenge.”

A frustrated Gronkowski dove onto White after he intercepted a Tom Brady pass in the fourth quarter of New England’s Week 13 victory in Buffalo, earning an unnecessary roughness penalty and a one-game suspension. He apologized for the hit after the game, but White didn’t buy it. The corner even went as far as calling Gronkowski a dirty player later that week, and a text he reportedly sent to retired player Ryan Clark promised some vengeance when the division foes met again.

But his opinion of Gronkowski has softened a bit since the incident.

“As I’ve had time to think about it, I knew that he wasn’t that type of player,” White said on Tuesday.

With the 8-6 Bills hanging on to their postseason lives and in need of a victory on Sunday, it’s probably not a bad idea to focus on beating the Patriots instead of any funny business on the field.