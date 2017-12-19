BOSTON (CBS) – Just feet from a church, and days before Christmas, a teenage boy was shot and killed in Dorchester Tuesday.
The Boston Police Gang Unit heard multiple gunshots in the area of Bowdoin Street, but the victim had already passed away when they arrived minutes later to Adams Park. Police could not immediately identify that victim, but said he was an older teenager.
“We talk every day about the guns. About this violence. We all wish it would stop,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said.
In a careful line search, investigators looked for bullets and other evidence. Police are now reviewing surveillance video hoping it will give them a description of suspects or a vehicle.
“It’s too bad. It doesn’t hurt just the family. It hurts the whole neighborhood,” said Fr. Richard “Doc” Conway of St. Peter’s Church. “Everybody’s going to be on edge. Innocent people going by, anything could’ve happened. It’s a shame.”
Police say it’s not yet clear whether the multiple gunshots were fired from a car or on foot, but again police are confident this was not random.