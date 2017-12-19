BOSTON (CBS) – A convoy of police showed up at a little girl’s hospital room Tuesday.
Ruby is battling a deadly form of childhood cancer at the Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts.
Ruby has been asking for holiday cards and hundreds were delivered, along with packages and goodwill from officers across New England.
“It just showed us there’s so much good, there’s so many people rooting for our daughter,” said Nichole Millea. “Ruby loves it. It gets her out of bed in the morning.”
Ruby’s family is donating the extra cards, gifts and toys to other children in the hospital and an area homeless shelter.