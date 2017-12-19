BOSTON (CBS) — The news continues to be promising on the Rex Burkhead injury front.

Following an MRI on Monday, the Patriots running back has been diagnosed with just a knee sprain, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. While the injury will likely sideline him for the final two weeks of the regular season, the Patriots are optimistic that Burkhead will be back for the playoffs.

#Patriots RB Rex Burkhead was diagnosed with just a knee sprain after his MRI, source said. The team is optimistic their versatile weapon will be back for the playoffs. Good news, especially considering what it originally looked like. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2017

Burkhead was injured in the third quarter of Sunday’s dramatic Patriots win in Pittsburgh after rushing for 12 yards on four carries and the team’s first touchdown. He has scored a touchdown in each of the last four games, five rushing and one receiving, and has eight touchdowns on the season.

His absence over the next two weeks could lead to Mike Gillislee being active for the first time since Week 8.