BOSTON (CBS) — A pair of Patriots helped deliver some special news to a Texas Tech walk-on.
Defensive back Justus Parker is coming off a spectacular sophomore season, racking up 42 total tackles and four interceptions for the Red Raiders to earn Second-Team All-Big 12 honors. He can now call himself a “former walk-on” too, awarded a scholarship from head coach (and former Patriots draft pick) Kliff Kingsbury over the weekend.
But Kingsbury wanted to make sure the announcement was extra special for Parker, so he enlisted Patriots receiver Danny Amendola (a former Red Raider) and tight end Rob Gronkowski to deliver the news:
What an incredible way to receive some great news.
Parker transferred to Texas Tech after playing one season at Division-III Texas Lutheran and was redshirted his freshman year. He led Texas Tech in interceptions as a sophomore, included one he returned for 52 yards to set up a game-winning touchdown late in the Red Raiders’ 27-23 win over Texas on November 24. Parker and Texas Tech will now play South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl on Saturday.