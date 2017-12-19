ARLINGTON (CBS) – An Arlington High School student-athlete has tested positive for the skin infection MRSA, which is resistant to several antibiotics.

At this point, it appears to be confined to that one student.

The school will do a deep clean with bleach and antibacterial solutions on all affected facilities and equipment, which means some athletic facilities could be closed for several days.

“It’s scary, very scary. My daughter does sports so we’re diligent about checking now and making sure hands are washed,” the mother of one student told WBZ-TV Tuesday.

MRSA is not airborne but it can be spread directly through contact with broken skin, so simply touching surfaces like gym mats or desks will not spread the infection.

However, if it’s not treated the infection can become severe.

MRSA causes your skin to become red and itchy.

The best way to prevent it is by washing your hands frequently, showering as soon as possible after direct contact sports, and washing your towels and uniforms in hot water and detergent.

For more information on MRSA, visit the CDC website.