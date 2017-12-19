Filed Under:Pawsox, Pawtucket, Red Sox, Worcester

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Pawtucket’s mayor is warning that losing the city’s beloved Red Sox minor league team to Worcester is a very real threat.

Democratic Mayor Donald Grebien called a press conference Tuesday to urge Rhode Island lawmakers to immediately approve state funding for a new stadium for the Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox.

He said the central Massachusetts city’s deal is potentially more enticing than the $45 million Rhode Island and Pawtucket are collectively offering toward a new, $97 million facility to replace McCoy Stadium.

Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus told the Worcester Telegram & Gazette Tuesday the city hasn’t finalized its proposal but acknowledged it continues to have “regular conversations” with the team.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has warned she’s not interested in a bidding war with Massachusetts over the PawSox.

