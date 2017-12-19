BOSTON (CBS) — By now, just about everyone in the world has accepted the fact that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback in the history of football. That doesn’t mean it can’t sting to hear from time to time.
That was surely the case with Kurt Warner recently, as the Hall of Fame quarterback was essentially roasted by his own son regarding the status of the GOAT.
Kurt shared the exchange Monday night on Twitter.
Warner, 46, said that he accepts reality … but he wishes he could at least try to argue his case to his own son.
Brady took away a Super Bowl victory from Warner 16 years ago, and now he’s stealing praise from Warner’s own son. Tough break.