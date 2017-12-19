BOSTON (CBS) – When it comes to naming their dogs, Boston residents are looking to their favorite New England Patriots players for inspiration.
Rover.com, a pet sitting and dog walking website, has released its list of the top dog names in 2017.
In Boston, Rover says the top 10 male names for dogs are Charlie, Max, Cooper, Buddy, Brady, Oliver, Jack, Teddy, Toby and Tucker.
Nationwide, Brady is only the 97th-most popular name for a male dog, Rover says.
But it looks like teammate Rob Gronkowski is nipping on Brady’s heels. According to Rover, “Gronk” is up 122 percent this year among male dogs.
The most popular female dog names in Boston are Bella, Lucy, Molly, Lola, Daily, Maggie, Sadie, Luna, Sophie and Lily.
Rover says pop culture is having an impact on dog names, with more people drawing inspiration from shows and movies like “Stranger Things,” “Star Wars,” “Game of Thrones” and “Wonder Woman.”