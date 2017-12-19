BOSTON (CBS) — It’s the trade rumor that never ends.

Pelicans center Anthony Davis recently chatted with ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski about his desire to win and status in New Orleans, so of course the Boston Celtics would have to be mentioned at least a few times.

It’s no secret that the Celtics are among the 29 other NBA teams that would love to add a talent like Davis to their roster, and given Danny Ainge’s glut of young talent and assets, Boston could actually swing a deal. That is, if the Pelicans ever want to trade their transcendent star, which they don’t sound very enthusiastic about at this time.

But that hasn’t stopped Ainge from inquiring, according to Woj:

Boston has remained vigilant on the possibility of acquiring Davis, and Davis knows it. However, the Pelicans have no intention of trading an all-world talent under contract through 2021, no matter the return.

Pelicans GM Dell Demps recently told Davis that Boston was calling about his services, but that nothing would come to fruition. But given recent moves throughout the league — especially Boston’s blockbuster swap over the summer to land Kyrie Irving — Davis is questioning just about everything.

“At the same time, though, you see how organizations treat players. Isaiah Thomas. DeMarcus [Cousins] told me that the [Kings] told him that he wasn’t going to get traded, but they traded him. Isaiah took his team to the Eastern Conference finals, and they traded him,” Davis said. “It makes you wonder: Does this organization really have my back? I’ve been loyal to this organization. I love it here. I love this team. I think we’re moving in the right direction. DeMarcus, Rondo, some other players that are helping us, but people get judged on winning. And I want to win.”

Davis, who signed a five-year, $145 million deal with the Pelicans in 2015, is currently pleased with the direction of the franchise. They added DeMarcus Cousins at last year’s trade deadline and Rajon Rondo over the offseason and sit at 15-15 on the year. But Davis knows it takes three All-Stars to win these days, a blueprint he’s seen succeed around the league — including in Boston.