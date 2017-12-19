BOSTON (CBS) – A Burger King franchise owner has agreed to pay up after investigators found more than 800 child labor violations at his fast food restaurants in Massachusetts.
Attorney General Maura Healey says Shoukat Dhanani, who owns Texas-based Northeast Foods, employed minors “who were working too long, too late, and without proper work permits,” and will pay a $250,000 penalty.
Investigators found teenagers working more than the maximum daily hours allowed, and in some cases working past 3 a.m.
“Many fast food employees are young, working their first jobs, and do not know their rights,” Healey said in a statement. “It’s important that this major national Burger King franchisee, which employees a number of young people, complies with child labor laws and ensures that minors are safe in its restaurants.”
Healey said her office uncovered a total of 843 child labor law violations between January and May 2017 at about 30 locations in the state. The investigation stemmed from a complaint that a minor was working too late at a Tewksbury location, she said.
Northeast Foods has since updated its practices and is now in compliance with all Massachusetts child labor laws, Healey said.