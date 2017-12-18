BOSTON (CBS) – When a Facebook video of a young man singing in a Watertown market went viral, we just had to find out more about him. And we weren’t the only ones who were surprised, and delighted.

Gillie Assuncao is a deli guy at Russo’s Market in Watertown. He started as a dishwasher four months ago. “I can work on the counter, I can work on the deli, I can work on sandwiches, I make deliveries for catering,” he says.

He’s also an extraordinary baritone. And even with just a small amount of training in his native Brazil, he played some professional dates there. “I sang in bars, concerts, restaurants,” he says.

But it was this past weekend that customers at Russo’s found out what else he can do. Once a video was posted, the internet went a little crazy. “It’s just amazing. I never thought that a video of me singing in a store would have, right now it’s up to 18,000 views,” he says.

“It makes me feel very happy that despite all the turmoil in the world right now, there are these little moments we can treasure,” says April Berry Fletcher, a customer at the market.

“Music is my life and I want to follow that,” Gillie says.

And when the hectic holiday shoppers pause for just a moment, their smiling faces tell the story.

Gillie’s dream is to go to Berklee College of Music in Boston, but he can’t afford it right now. So he works at Russo’s and sings at Russo’s, and we’re all a little richer for it.