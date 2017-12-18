BOSTON (CBS) – If you’re struggling to get pregnant, your sleep, or lack thereof, may be contributing.

In a new study published in the journal Sleep, researchers looked at more than 50,000 women of reproductive age in Taiwan and found that those with sleep disorders other than sleep apnea had a more than three times greater likelihood of experiencing infertility compared to those who didn’t have trouble sleeping.

The women with sleep problems were also more likely to have chronic health conditions like high blood pressure and thyroid issues, so it begs the question as to whether disordered sleep is just a symptom of other underlying medical problems that can contribute to infertility? Or could the lack of sleep alone be to blame?

Until that is teased out further, getting better sleep can only improve your overall well-being and may in turn, improve your fertility as well.