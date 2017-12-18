BOSTON (CBS) – Boston kids were paired with police officers to pick out some holiday toys Monday night and it was hard to tell who was having more fun the kids, or the officers.
There was a lot of excitement up and down aisles of the Target at South Bay Plaza.
Boston Police partnered with Target and other charitable agencies to give gift cards to 300 children. But the event wasn’t just about the presents.
“For Christmas it’s not really about toys,” said Zion Ford, one of the young shoppers. “It’s about being good in school and being with your family.”
Many officers dug into their own wallets to cover the cost of gifts over the gift card amount.