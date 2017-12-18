Filed Under:Donation Jar, North Brookfield, Toys For Tots

NORTH BROOKFIELD (CBS) — Police in North Brookfield are asking the public to help identify a woman who they say stole a Toys-For-Tots donation jar.

Police are searching for this woman in connection to a stolen Toys-For-Tots donation jar (Photo Courtesy: North Brookfield Police)

Surveillance video from the Cumberland Farms in town shows how the woman was able to distract the cashier then place the jar underneath her jacket and leave.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 13, according to a North Brookfield Police Facebook post.

Police say this woman stole a donation jar from a Cumberland Farms in North Brookfield (Photo Courtesy: North Brookfield Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call North Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-0206.

