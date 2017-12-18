NORTH BROOKFIELD (CBS) — Police in North Brookfield are asking the public to help identify a woman who they say stole a Toys-For-Tots donation jar.
Surveillance video from the Cumberland Farms in town shows how the woman was able to distract the cashier then place the jar underneath her jacket and leave.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 13, according to a North Brookfield Police Facebook post.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-0206.