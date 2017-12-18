BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts State Police are warning about a phone scam where the call looks like it’s coming from them.
Police say a New York woman got a call from the main number for the Massachusetts State Police headquarters asking for personal information.
State police say this is a hoax and anyone who gets this type of call should hang up immediately and report it to police.
“Citizens should be aware that the Massachusetts State Police will never call them seeking information,” they said. “Nor would any other police department.”
Authorities warned of a similar similar scam back in March, where the calls appeared to be coming from a State Police barracks in South Boston.