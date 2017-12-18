EASTON (CBS) — A Lawrence man was arrested over the weekend after police said he crashed into a light pole with his daughter in the car and told officers he “drank too much rum.”

Easton Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Belmont and Washington Streets around 9 p.m. Saturday.

They found 44-year-old Eric Lasher and his 11-year-old daughter at the scene, uninjured.

Lasher then failed a series of field sobriety exercises and admitted he had been drinking, police said.

He was charged with an OUI, child endangerment while OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, open container in a motor vehicle, and a marked lanes violation.

Police added a Brewster paramedic also approached them to say he had seen Lasher driving erratically on Route 24 and he cut his ambulance off while getting on an off-ramp.

Lasher was released on bail and is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The Department of Children and Families has also been notified about the incident.