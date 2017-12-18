BOSTON (CBS) – Boston is home to the best skating rink in the United States, according to a new ranking.
USA Today’s 10Best says the Boston Common Frog Pond is the No. 2 skating rink in North America, trailing only the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa, Canada.
“Haven’t we known that all along?” the Frog Pond tweeted recently.
The Frog Pond finishes ahead of New York’s Bryant Park and Wollman rinks, and Union Square Ice Rink in San Francisco rounds out the Top 5.
Winter hours for the Frog Pond are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Monday, 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Admission is $6 for skaters taller than 5 feet and free for skaters under that height. Skate rental prices vary. Season passes and skating lessons are available for purchase.