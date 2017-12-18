BOSTON (CBS) – A weekend power outage in Atlanta left several people frustrated in Boston Monday morning.
A fire at an underground electrical facility knocked out electricity at the Hartfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport Sunday, leaving thousands of passengers stranded.
The outage caused a wave of confusion and had a trickle-down effect at airports around the country for anyone flying into Atlanta, which is the world’s busiest airport.
Luzmia Ligone of Lowell is trying to get to Haiti for a funeral Tuesday.
But she can’t get another flight until Thursday and she won’t get to her destination until Friday.
“I think that’s outrageous. That’s four days. I think they can adjust better and figure something out because this is not going to work,” she told WBZ-TV at Logan Airport Monday.
Delta Airlines says they had about 900 cancelations on Sunday and about 300 more Monday. Their customers flying to, from or through Atlanta through Tuesday can make a one-time travel change for free.