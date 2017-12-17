ROXBURY (CBS) — No arrests have been made in connection with a shooting that left a Roxbury mother and wife injured on Saturday night.

Kami Hamlet was in the family room of her Dudley Street home when she was hit in the face and neck by stray bullets, her husband told WBZ-TV.

Bullet holes are strewed across the front of their house.

“Really? What is this world coming to? You can’t even sit in your own window anymore. I’m sorry I moved around here,” said neighbor Robin Martinez.

“I don’t know I was sitting in my computer and my husband was sleeping and all of the sudden we hear ‘bam bam bam bam bam’ and then the police were just all over the street and I saw an ambulance take a lady out of here,” she recalled.

“I’m scared i didn’t sleep at all last night.”

Hamlet’s husband said she is awake and talking on Sunday, but likely still in shock.

Martinez described her as “a really loving, generous, caring person.”

“Before Thanksgiving she came to my house and offered me a turkey knowing I don’t have nothing,” said Martinez. “She is such a sweet, sweet lady. Why, why her?”