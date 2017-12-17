BOSTON (CBS) — The state’s three lawsuits against the federal Department of Education are “about standing up for students and taxpayers who were cheated by predatory schools,” according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey.

Healey told WBZ-TV’s Jon Keller, “My job, Jon, as Attorney General is to go out there and enforce the law and unfortunately we find ourselves in a situation, with a president and any number of federal agencies that are doing things that are either illegal or harmful to the interests of Massachusetts businesses, our residents, and the economy.”

Massachusetts has dozens of lawsuits out against the federal government and federal agencies. Healey has sued President Trump over healthcare, immigration, and the environment.

“It’s just unfortunate that we find ourselves in a position as a state having to sue to defend access to healthcare, to protect our clean energy economy, to fight for fairness in the marketplace and in the workplace,” she said.

When Keller asked Healey if her actions could become over litigious, she responded, “I’ll be as litigious as I need to be in enforcing the law, standing up for the rule of law, which unfortunately has been under attack by this president over the last year and doing the job to protect the interests of the people in the state.”

Healey’s office also has an open investigation into sexual assault allegations against former State Senate President Stan Rosenberg’s husband.

She said that while she can’t comment much about the specific investigation, sexual assault needs to be addressed.

“[We need to] recognize the seriousness and the pervasiveness of this issue, make sure that victims feel comfortable and safe coming forward and reporting allegations and most importantly, most importantly, to work to fundamentally change the culture, change the balance of power that has led us to this place.”

The FBI is also investigating Rosenberg’s husband. Healey said she has not been in contact with the agency and they will both be conducting thorough, independent investigations.

