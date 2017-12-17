NEWTON (CBS) – A Newton family says the only thing stolen when thieves broke into their home was their beloved family dog.

“These two days have been horrifying. A nightmare. I don’t understand if it’s a joke,” said Vanessa Kelly.

The family’s 1-year old Havanese dog, Maxi, went missing on Friday. Kelly and Andres Zuniga allege that thieves broke in through their basement window and took off with only the dog.

“He was not barking. We couldn’t hear anything. We immediately knew Maxi wasn’t in the house,” said Andres Zuniga.

The dog bed is empty, and the house is much quieter now that Maxi’s gone. The family’s two young children are devastated.

“Please, please. Understand this is not just a dog. It’s a family member. We’ve had him for a year,” said Zuniga.

The family found footprints and a broken window screen outside of their home.

“We haven’t been able to feel safe in this house,” Zuniga explained.

The family has been posting flyers around the neighborhood, advertising a high reward. They’re hoping whoever took Maxi will bring him home safe.