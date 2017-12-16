WORCESTER (AP) — Massachusetts marijuana aficionados are hoping to pull off a feat Cheech and Chong could only dream of — rolling a 100-foot-long joint.

The effort will be led by Beantown Greentown, a Boston-based cannabis club and advocacy group during an exhibition of pro-marijuana vendors and supporters at the DCU Center in Worcester on Saturday.

On their website , the group says they have high hopes for the endeavor. They say they have been working to perfect their secret rolling technique and will use 1,000 grams of their own pot trimmings.

The final product will be on display Saturday only.

Massachusetts last year voted to legalize the possession and consumption of marijuana and a new Cannabis Control Commission is currently writing regulations to govern the sale of cannabis, expected to being July 1.

