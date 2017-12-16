SALEM (CBS/AP) — Area residents honored military heroes on Saturday by laying holiday wreaths on the gravestones of veterans.
Several people carried American flags during a special ceremony in Greenlawn Cemetery in Salem, and they placed green-and-red wreaths throughout the cemetery to honor veterans.
The event, dubbed “Wreaths Across America,” was repeated nationwide to honor veterans and their sacrifices.
In New Hampshire, Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
Hassan said the event pays tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice, their loved ones and all the brave men and women who have served or are serving in the Armed Forces.
