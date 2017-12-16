Filed Under:Groveland, Jim Smith, Local TV, Water Rescue

GROVELAND (CBS) – Police officers jumped into a frigid Groveland pond to help rescue a woman whose car had plunged into several feet of water.

A 30-year-old woman crashed on Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. She drove past boulders and down about 15 feet.

The car landed on top of the icy pond before sinking several feet into the water.

Groveland Police officers arrived about five minutes after the crash and found the woman still in the car.

A detective was up to his waist in water as he got to the driver’s side window and helped the woman out.

Police were not sure if the driver suffered any injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch