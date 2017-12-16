GROVELAND (CBS) – Police officers jumped into a frigid Groveland pond to help rescue a woman whose car had plunged into several feet of water.
A 30-year-old woman crashed on Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. She drove past boulders and down about 15 feet.
The car landed on top of the icy pond before sinking several feet into the water.
Groveland Police officers arrived about five minutes after the crash and found the woman still in the car.
A detective was up to his waist in water as he got to the driver’s side window and helped the woman out.
Police were not sure if the driver suffered any injuries.