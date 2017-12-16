December 16, 2017
Now for the holidays, we need more positive stories and here is one we think you might like. The New England Patriots have teamed up with the American Cancer Society and the South End Community Health Center for a special campaign called “Crucial Catch – Intercept Cancer”. The 18-month campaign increases breast and colorectal cancer screenings at the South End Community Health Center, which serves a mostly Hispanic population.
On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks about this unique collaboration with Korey Hofmann from the American Cancer Society and Dr. Maya Mauch from the South End Community Health Center. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
CRUCIAL CATCH – INTERCEPT CANCER
South End Community Health Center
Call for FREE Screenings
(617) 425-2000
www.sechc.org
