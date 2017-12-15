HAVERHILL (CBS) – Police say a Haverhill High School student was arrested after posting on Snapchat that he was “fed up” and planned to shoot up the school.

Methuen Police learned about the post from a concerned parent on Thursday.

“Fed up, school shooting tomorrow,” the message allegedly read.

Officers found the Snapchat was sent from near Haverhill High school, and the two departments worked together to identify the student who they believe sent it.

He was arrested and charged with threat of dangerous items and is scheduled to be arraigned in Lawrence Juvenile Court on Friday.

“While the Haverhill Police do not believe the student had the means to carry out the threat, making the statement on social media of being ‘fed up, school shooting tomorrow’ is a very serious crime due to the nature of the threat, and the fact that it causes such wide spread disruption and anxiety in literally thousands of people’s lives in the affected communities,” said Detective Lt. Robert Pistone.