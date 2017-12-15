SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – You never know what you’ll find during a routine oil change.
Just ask the mechanics at Pep Boys auto repair, who may now have a new mascot: an eastern screech owl they named Shazam.
A mechanic popped the hood of a car during an oil change and found Shazam sitting on the engine.
“The car owner had no idea how Shazam got there,” police said on Facebook. “We figured he was either seeking warmth or chasing a mouse.”
Shazam, with piercing green eyes and red and white feathers, “was very friendly” and easily handled by Animal Control Officer Corie Bliss and Officer Matt MacKenzie.
The owl appeared a bit lethargic, so Bliss and MacKenzie took Shazam to “On The Wing,” a wildlife rehabilitation group in Epping, to be evaluated.