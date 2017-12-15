Filed Under:owl, Salem N.H., Salem N.H. Police

SALEM, N.H. (CBS) – You never know what you’ll find during a routine oil change.

Just ask the mechanics at Pep Boys auto repair, who may now have a new mascot: an eastern screech owl they named Shazam.

salem nh pd owl in hood 3 Owl Found Under Car Hood During Oil Change

An owl, later named Shazam, was found under a car hood during an oil change. (Salem, N.H. Police Department photo)

A mechanic popped the hood of a car during an oil change and found Shazam sitting on the engine.

“The car owner had no idea how Shazam got there,” police said on Facebook. “We figured he was either seeking warmth or chasing a mouse.”

An owl was found under a car hood during an oil change. (Salem, N.H. Police Department photo)

Shazam, with piercing green eyes and red and white feathers, “was very friendly” and easily handled by Animal Control Officer Corie Bliss and Officer Matt MacKenzie.

An owl was found under a car hood during an oil change. (Salem, N.H. Police Department photo)

The owl appeared a bit lethargic, so Bliss and MacKenzie took Shazam to “On The Wing,” a wildlife rehabilitation group in Epping, to be evaluated.

