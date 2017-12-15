BOSTON (CBS) – There will be new safety changes in place for duck tours in Boston next summer after the death of a woman two years ago.

Allison Warmuth’s family gave significant input about what needed to change, to make Boston streets safer in memory of their daughter.

More than a year and a half after Allison, on her scooter, was hit and killed by a Boston duck boat, the district attorney has announced a safety settlement with the tour company.

Boston Duck Tours has installed proximity sensors and cameras for increased visibility and two employees will be assigned to each vehicle; one presenting the tour and the other driving. The company will also donate to a biking, walking and public transit advocate.

Within weeks of the April 2016 tragedy, Senator William Brownsberger began working with the Warmuths on more stringent state legislation for all sightseeing vehicles.

“I think it’s a good step in the right direction,” said Sen. Brownsberger.

“None of this can bring her back. We all kind of had that feeling because the parents were such great advocates for her and for the safety of the community. Hopefully we’re moving in a good direction and protecting people in the future.”

Boston Duck Tours is also implementing stricter standards for driving records of current and future employees.

In a statement to WBZ, Martha Warmuth said, “While any agreement will not bring our daughter back, we are pleased with the DA agreement spearheaded by Adrian Bispham. We will continue to look to further improvements with the duck boat company here and on a national level.”

Boston Duck Tours also agreed to change its tour routes each April 30 for the next few years, so that no tours will pass through this area on the anniversary of Allison’s death.