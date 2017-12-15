Phantom loves getting tasty eats on the cheap. These are the 8 Greatest places he has found for great grub at bargain prices.

Harrows

Multiple Locations

Kicking off the Great 8 is Harrows. With six locations throughout Massachusetts, Harrows is THE place to go when you’re craving chicken pie. These flaky golden treats filled with house made gravy, slow-cooked veggies, and big chunks of plump white meat chicken are the perfect dish to pick up for dinner at a family-friendly price. One bite and you’ll be hooked.

The Feisty Greek

Norwood

The Feisty Greek in Norwood is a casual, family run restaurant serving souvlaki, gyros, and pastichio fast and on the cheap. Of course they carry Greek salads, available in two different styles. There is the traditional “American style” Greek salad full of mixed greens and crumbled feta. But for a truly authentic salad, order the Horatiki, a true Greek Greek salad. There’s no lettuce – just tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta, olive oil and oregano.

Lanna Thai Diner

Woburn

Another Great 8 winner is Lanna Thai Diner. Located in Woburn, Lanna Thai takes all of the big, bright flavors of Thai cuisine and stuffs them inside a cute, cozy dining cart with ultra-affordable prices. Phantom recommends the chicken satay with peanut sauce, the authentic Pad Thai, the Crazy Noodles stir fried with chicken, eggs and broccoli, and crispy Duck Choo Chee with bell peppers, snow peas, and carrots in a creamy coconut sauce.

The Spot

Georgetown

The Spot in Georgetown is a family and wallet friendly neighborhood spot clad with exposed ceilings, funky industrial lighting and an energetic bar in the center of it all. The menu has all of your favorite comfort foods, from fiery wings and nachos, to mac and cheese and barbecue. But the burger is a must order. It’s always juicy, smothered with bacon jam, and piled high with crumbled blue cheese, pickled jalapenos and crispy onion strips.

Mission Bar & Grill

Boston

Mission Bar and Grill in Boston has everything you want in a great local spot with a friendly atmosphere and affordable prices. While Chicken Tenders at most restaurants are an afterthought, here they are epic. The oversized, hand-breaded beauties are ultra-crispy, with a crispy cornflake exterior and juicy center. They are served with blue cheese and buffalo sauce for dipping.

Fairmount Grille

Hyde Park

Another Great 8 winner is the Fairmount Grille in Hyde Park. This laid back neighborhood spot serves food that is a big step up from your expectations, at prices that are way below. That is because the kitchen gets creative with all the foods you love, like the addictive wings soaked in a raspberry habanero sauce.

SPoT!

Norwood

SPoT! in Norwood is a quirky corner store that’s part bagel bakery, part sandwich shop, convenience store and candy shop, offering treats on the cheap to customers on the go. While your head may be spinning with all of the options, nothing hits the spot quite like their breakfast spin on a S’more, which layers marshmallow Fluff, Nutella and peanut butter onto a fresh chocolate chip bagel.

Lexie’s Joint

Multiple Locations

Rounding out the Great 8 is Lexie’s Joint. With three locations in New Hampshire, and a spot in Newburyport, Lexie’s is the ultimate place to get a big juicy burger at a deliciously low price. There are

creative combinations with festive names, like the Burning Down the House Burger layered with fiery Jalapenos and Pepper Jack for around five bucks. For just a little more, you can lay your lips on The Stair Way to Heaven, topped with braised short ribs, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce and cheddar.

