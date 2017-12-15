By David Robichaud
MILTON (CBS) – A Milton mother is furious that her 13-year-old son was suspended for accidentally bringing a two-inch folding pocket knife to school.

Ife Oshun says her eighth-grader is a Boy Scout who has been certified to use his knife as a tool. She said he left it by mistake in his backpack one day but never took it out at the Pierce Middle School.

Ife Oshun says her 13-year-old son, a Boy Scout, was suspended for accidentally bringing a knife to school. (WBZ-TV)

She says the boy showed friends while walking home off school property. One of those friends told his parents who Oshun said “freaked out.”

The boy was suspended for eight days for possessing a weapon on school property after he admitted the mistake.

Oshun blames the school system for “succumbing to social hysteria.”

A Boy Scout was suspended for bringing this knife to school. (WBZ-TV)

In a statement to WBZ-TV, an attorney for the Milton Public schools wrote “the priority of the Milton Public Schools is to maintain safe schools at all times. Weapons are never permitted on school grounds, activities or events.”

Oshun said she has brought her case to the American Civil Liberties Union.

