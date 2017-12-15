Filed Under:Mendon, Mendon Fire Department

MENDON (CBS) – A family escaped a 2-alarm blaze that destroyed a house on North Avenue late Thursday night.

No injuries were reported in fire that broke out about 11:42 p.m.

A 2-alarm blaze that destroyed a house on North Avenue in Mendon. (Mendon Fire Department photo)

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy flames emanating from the rear of the building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A 2-alarm blaze that destroyed a house on North Avenue in Mendon. (Mendon Fire Department photo)

Mendon received mutual aid from Hopedale, Bellingham, Blackstone, Upton, Uxbridge, Northbridge, and Millville.

The family is staying with relatives and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.

