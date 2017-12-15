Filed Under:Andover, raccoon attack

ANDOVER (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is recovering after being attacked by a rabid raccoon outside a convenience store.

Police in Andover say the 75-year-old woman was bitten on her left leg at about 10 a.m. on Thursday. She was treated and released from a local medical facility.

Police say they were able to capture the animal, which they say was extremely aggressive.

It was euthanized at a local animal hospital and tests showed it had rabies.

Police are asking residents in the area to look out for animals exhibiting odd behavior and to keep a close eye on their pets.

