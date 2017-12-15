ANDOVER (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is recovering after being attacked by a rabid raccoon outside a convenience store.
Police in Andover say the 75-year-old woman was bitten on her left leg at about 10 a.m. on Thursday. She was treated and released from a local medical facility.
Police say they were able to capture the animal, which they say was extremely aggressive.
It was euthanized at a local animal hospital and tests showed it had rabies.
Police are asking residents in the area to look out for animals exhibiting odd behavior and to keep a close eye on their pets.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)