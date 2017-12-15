BOSTON (CBS) — One of the Red Sox’ three free agent targets this winter is off of the market.

Free agent first baseman Carlos Santana has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Santana’s deal is $60M for 3 years with philly — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 15, 2017

Santana, 31, played the last eight seasons for the Cleveland Indians, hitting .259 with 23 home runs in 154 games last season. He’s averaged 25 homers and 85 RBIs for his career, hitting a career-high 34 home runs in 2016.

Boston was reportedly interested in Santana, recently meeting with his agents at the general manager and winter meetings, and the Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported Friday that they also made a three-year offer to the free agent. Their offer, however, was not as rich as Philadelphia’s.

Major league source says Red Sox had made a 3-year offer to Carlos Santana this week, but not in the $60M range of Philly. One of the best – arguably the best – free agent alternative to Martinez/Hosmer is off the board. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) December 15, 2017

Santana would have been a decent fallback option for the Red Sox if their hopes of signing both J.D. Martinez and Eric Hosmer don’t come to fruition this offseason. Both of those free agents are represented by Scott Boras, and the fact Santana just inked a deal worth $20 million annually will likely mean signing either Martinez and/or Hosmer an extremely expensive undertaking.