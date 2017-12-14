Filed Under:Beth Germano, Jacob Pelletier, Local TV, Manchester NH, Mark Heath

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a young boy waived his arraignment and was ordered held without bail.

Mark Heath was arrested in the death of 2-year-old Jacob Pelletier, who was found dead in a Manchester apartment on Monday.

Heath lived with the boy, though officials did not confirm his relationship to the child.

The medical examiner says Pelletier was hit so hard in the stomach area that he died.

Heath was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday afternoon, but waived his appearance.

Heath has a prior criminal record, with at least five arrests on charges ranging from animal cruelty to resisting arrest and identity fraud.

