BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward has taken a big step forward in his recovery.

The injured Celtics forward walked into his community event at the Boys & Girls Club of Boston on Wednesday without a walking boot. He received the all clear from his doctors to shed the boot, a giant step in his recovery from the dislocated left ankle and fractured left tibia he suffered just five minutes into the season.

Hayward, who will know wear a brace on the ankle, seemed in good spirits after playing some video games with kids at the event. But he said his recovery is a slow process and he may not be out of the boot for good just yet.

“I feel alright, I guess. As well as I could,” Hayward told reporters. “I’m out of the boot now so that’s good. Slowly getting better.