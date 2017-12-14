Filed Under:Framingham, Home Invasion, Local TV

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Two suspects remain at large after an armed home invasion in Framingham early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Phelps Road around 2 a.m.

Police search for two suspects who broke into a Framingham apartment. (WBZ-TV)

A resident said two men who were dressed in black broke into the home.

At least one of the suspects fought with a resident inside.

Police say at least one shot was fired from a shotgun. The victim was hit with a bird shot in the arm, suffering non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

Several police departments searched for the suspects, but no arrests were made.

