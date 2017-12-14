FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Two suspects remain at large after an armed home invasion in Framingham early Thursday morning.
Officers were called to Phelps Road around 2 a.m.
A resident said two men who were dressed in black broke into the home.
At least one of the suspects fought with a resident inside.
Police say at least one shot was fired from a shotgun. The victim was hit with a bird shot in the arm, suffering non-life threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to an area hospital.
Several police departments searched for the suspects, but no arrests were made.