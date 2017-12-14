ABINGTON (CBS) – A Comcast customer says a technician forced her against a wall and tried to kiss her in an Abington home. Police say the young woman was home alone at the time of the alleged assault.

Abington investigators say it happened on Tuesday this week when a Comcast worker was doing a job on North Quincy Street. He allegedly pushed the 21-year-old woman against a wall and tried to kiss her. She was able to quickly call police.

The worker, whose address is listed in Rhode Island, was summonsed to Brockton court, charged with Assault and Accosting a Person of the Opposite Sex.

Comcast wouldn’t say how long or where else he’s worked for them, but said in a statement: “We take these allegations very seriously, and we can confirm the contractor in question has been pulled from Comcast work pending completion of the investigation.”

Local investigators are now using this incident as a safety reminder to all homeowners. Abington Police say you should “remain vigilant” when a stranger is in your home, check for identification, remove valuables from the work area, and keep a watchful eye on the contractor.