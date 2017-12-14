BOSTON (AP) — Alex Chiasson scored two third-period goals, the second on a short-handed breakaway with 8:29 left, and the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 5-3 on Thursday night.

Patrice Bergeron scored twice for Boston, moving past Bobby Orr on the team’s all-time list with his 265th career goal and adding another in the final seconds.

Braden Holtby stopped 33 shots for the Capitals, who have beaten Boston 11 straight times. Jakub Vrana and Nicklas Backstrom also scored for Washington, and Alex Ovechkin added an empty netter to make it 5-2 before Bergeron cut the deficit to two with 27 seconds left.

The Bruins trailed 3-1 but they had just begun a power play when Chiasson pushed the puck out of his zone and outraced three Boston players to center ice. Alone as he crossed the red line, he skated in on Anton Khudobin, went to his backhand and beat the goalie on the stick side.

Khudobin made 16 saves for the Bruins. David Krejci made it 4-2 in the final minutes when he tipped Charlie McAvoy’s slapshot into the net.

Vrana cut through two Boston defenders to give the Capitals a 1-0 lead after one period. Bergeron tied it on a power play in the second, getting the shot off just as Chiasson was knocking his leg out from under him.

Backstrom gave Washington the lead midway through the second, and Chiasson added to it with 12 minutes left when he took two swipes at a puck in the crease to get it past Khudobin.

The Bruins had won three straight and nine of 11. Washington has won six of seven and nine of 11.

NOTES: Orr also scored six goals in 26 games with the Chicago Blackhawks. … The Bruins placed F Matt Beleskey on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to Providence of the AHL. He had appeared in 14 games for Boston this season. … Marchand got his 400th career NHL point. … Washington F Brett Connolly played in his 300th game. … The Bruins haven’t beaten the Capitals since March 9, 2014.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Host Anaheim on Saturday.

Bruins: Host the New York Rangers on Saturday.